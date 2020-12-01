Man, 21, arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Shrewsbury

Drugs and cash seized in Porthill, Shrewsbury, by West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police said yesterday's development follows an incident in August when a car was stopped in the town and a quantity of cannabis was found inside.

As a result on Monday officers visited an address in the Porthill area of the town to arrest a man in connection with the find.

Once inside the property police discovered what is believed to be cocaine and cannabis worth thousands of pounds. A quantity of cash was also seized by officers and the 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The force said it believed that the drugs were intended to be sold to children and young people.

Detective Sergeant Alex Sullivan said: “This is a significant amount of drugs - which we believe were intended to be sold to children and young people - taken off our street and is part of our on-going effort to pursue those involved in exploiting children and young people as part of our Protect campaign.”

