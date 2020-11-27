Jewellery targeted in spate of 15 burglaries across Shropshire

Jewellery was taken on each occasion, prompting police to urge for vigilance.

Detective Sergeant Paul Smeilus, of West Mercia Police, said: "It is not uncommon for us to see an increase in this type of burglary at this time of year. During the festive season people understandably choose to wear their jewellery during the celebrations.

"Unfortunately, burglars then target the houses they believe will have the most accessible jewellery.

"We believe these people were target by burglars who know what they were looking for.

"They may have visited the property before hand and then returned with a vehicle to carry out the thefts. Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in your area.

"It is therefore extremely important that when you are not wearing your jewellery you keep in a safe location, ideally a locked safe or drawer. It is also important to keep your home as secure as possible."

People are advised to consider safety measures including storing valuables in a safe deposit box or bank vault, installing CCTV and alarms, and marking jewellery with Smartwater.

Further advice includes not advertising jewellery is on the premise, posting photos on social media and being careful when mentioning holidays or extended absences from home.

When wearing jewellery for a special event, keep it covered until indoors and with trusted people.