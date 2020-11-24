Police car crashes with another vehicle while responding to emergency in Telford

A police car was involved in a crash while responding to an emergency in Telford.

Castlefields Way in Madeley. Pic: Google Street View
The smash happened on Saturday at about 6.10pm on Castlefields Way in Madeley.

It involved a Volkswagen (VW) Polo and a police vehicle which was responding to an emergency call at the time.

Extensive damage was caused to both vehicles, although no one was injured in the crash.

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses, in particular the drivers of a dark-coloured VW Gold Estate and a silver Vauxhall Corsa which were travelling from the direction of Aqueduct towards Madeley.

The collision comes just days after a driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital after a crash involving a police car in Wellington that also left an officer injured.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 463_I of November 21, 2020 or go to westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

