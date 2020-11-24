Plea for dashcam footage after Shrewsbury A5 road incident

West Mercia Police wants witnesses to the incident which happened at around 11.20am on Sunday October 11 to come forward.

The incident involved a white BMW and a Honda motorbike which were travelling on the westbound carriageway on the A5 bypass in Shrewsbury when the motorists were involved in an altercation.

Following the incident it was reported that the motorcyclist stopped on the carriageway and confronted the car driver at Dobbies roundabout.

They continued on their journeys and then stopped again prior to Woodcote roundabout at the junction for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where the motorcyclist allegedly caused damage to the BMW.