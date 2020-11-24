Aston Villa star Jack Grealish pleads guilty to March lockdown careless driving charge

Jack Grealish

Grealish, the 25-year-old England international, admitted one offence in connection with a collision involving his £80,000 Range Rover in Dickens Heath, near Solihull, on March 29, six days after national restrictions were imposed nationwide.

He also admitted a second charge of careless driving relating to allegations he drove without due care and attention on the M42, in October.

The winger did not appear in court but entered pleas through his lawyer.

A damaged Range Rover at the scene of the first incident in Dickens Heath in March (Jacob King/PA)

Grealish, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, had denied two other charges connected to the Dickens Heath incident of failing to stop and failing to report the incident, but the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence and the charges were dismissed.

District Judge John Bristow said Grealish already had six penalty points on his driving licence for a 2018 motorway speeding offence and could therefore be at risk of a driving ban under the totting-up scheme.

Asked if the footballer could be present at court on Tuesday afternoon to be sentenced, the player's lawyer Barry Warburton replied: "I can make enquiries."

Adjourning the hearing for a short period to allow time for the query to be raised, Judge Bristow said: "It would be preferable to dispose of the matter today. I have heard it now, I am sitting this afternoon.

"If he can get here this afternoon, I can deal with him this afternoon."

Following a short adjournment and submissions by Grealish's lawyer, the judge adjourned the Villa captain's sentencing to next month.