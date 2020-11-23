Victims of 'sadistic' man praised for their bravery by Shropshire detective

Daniel Roberts

Daniel Roberts was given an extended eight-year jail term for attacking two women during his relationships with them during incidents in Shrewsbury and Wellington last year.

West Mercia Police's Dc Jane Taylor, of Shropshire’s protecting vulnerable people team, said: “I have been inspired by the victims courage to come forward and their commitment to stick with proceedings when faced with such a lengthy and difficult process.

"With the support of their friends, family and the police we have now seen justice served. They deserve huge recognition for their bravery.

"Roberts is a dangerous man and I am satisfied knowing he will be in prison for many years, helping to protect the public from harm.”

The 26-year-old, of Birch Close, in Ruyton-XI-Towns, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week for injuring the woman in manner which the court heard had a "sadistic element".

He apologised in a letter to the court and blamed his violent behaviour on taking steroids, crack cocaine, cocaine and booze.

But the court heard he had previous convictions for assaulting a different woman in 2016.

At first denied he all the allegations but subsequently pleaded guilty to wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray ahead of the trial.

Roberts must serve two-thirds of the extended eight-year jail term before being considered for release plus a three-year licence period.

He was also made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting the women in any way for 15 years.