Shropshire crack cocaine dealer avoids immediate jail term

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Adam Talbot, 31, of Gobowen, had already served a jail term for drugs offences.

At a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court he was sentenced for offences relating to the supply of crack cocaine and cannabis, and possession of cannabis and amphetamines in Shropshire.

Judge Anthony Lowe said Talbot, 31, was jailed for four years and three months in 2015 for similar matters.

He said the defendant, who has drug and alcohol issues, had been "brutally honest" in his sentencing report.

He had explained that following his previous conviction he came off drugs, but drinking had led to drug-taking once more and he began to supply friends to cover the cost of his own habit.

Judge Lowe told him: "Your problem first and foremost is alcohol. Drinking can lead to drug cravings.

"You have to stop the alcohol and at your age that is a tall order."

The court also ordered that £323 seized from the defendant, of Perry Road, Gobowen, be confiscated.

Talbot was sentenced to two years jail suspended for two years. He will be subject to a curfew from 8pm to 6am and a drug rehabilitation order both for six months plus attend 30 activity days.