Road rage driver who undertook learner in Telford avoids prison

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Khalid Hussain "lost his temper" and caused a collision after "bullying" a learner driver, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

As well as a charge of dangerous driving, the 46-year-old from Warwick Way in Leegomery was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice after giving a false name.

The court heard how Hussain last appeared before a judge in 2001, when he received a significant sentence for a violent disorder.

Hussain was represented by Sunit Sandhu while Tariq Shakoor was prosecuting.

Sentencing, judge Anthony Lowe, said Hussain was "extremely lucky" he wasn't facing a charge of death by dangerous driving after performing the "extremely dangerous" manoeuvre.

He added that since the incident, Hussain had "turned his life around" living with his wife and children and sending him to prison could undo this.

Judge Lowe said: "Make sure you don't try the patience of the court again. I don't think you'd be given another chance.

"Thank goodness for your wife and children as they in part have probably kept you out of prison.

"You have a temper. Please learn the lesson from this and realise that problem is only just under the surface and you need to keep an eye on it."

Hussain was given an eight-month suspended sentence and will be under house arrest from 7pm to 6am via an electronic tag for two months.