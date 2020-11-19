Shropshire man jailed for 20 years for child sex offences

David Boulton

David Boulton was charged with 21 offences including rape of a child under 13, sexual assault, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images.

The 60-year-old, of Langland Road in Oswestry, was arrested following an investigation by Shropshire’s Protecting Vulnerable People team.

Detective Inspector Mat Crisp, of West Mercia Police, said: “This was a particularly disturbing case and I’m pleased this man will now face a considerable amount of time in prison for his vile actions.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

“It can take great courage for victims of abuse to come forward and I hope that this sentence sends a positive message to any victims who may have doubts about speaking out that we can achieve outcomes such as this, which helps provide some comfort for the victims and their families."

He was sentenced on Tuesday at a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Earlier this week the Home Office launched ‘Something’s Not Right’ aimed at protecting victims of abuse, whether physical, sexual or exploitation.

The campaign is being run in partnership with the NSPCC, The Children’s Society and Barnardo’s to encourage children and young people to recognise different forms of abuse and report it.