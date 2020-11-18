More than £560,000 in funding secured to tackle domestic violence

The Government made available £10 million for police and crime commissioners to bid for funds to work with perpetrators of domestic abuse.

Of the money secured by West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, £386,026 will go towards the implementation of the Drive programme within Herefordshire, after a successful pilot in Worcestershire, and the roll out of a programme that provides direct support for children and teenagers who are abusing their parents or carers.

An additional £180,545 has been awarded to further support domestic abuse and sexual violence organisations working with victims and survivors as a result of Covid-19.

The commissioner was awarded funding to specifically roll out Drive in Herefordshire.

This programme works to change the narrative in domestic abuse, so instead of asking of the victim ‘Why did you stay?’, the onus is placed on the perpetrator and the question asked is Why didn’t you stop?’.

The area of Herefordshire was chosen as it was the largest area of demand outside of Worcestershire.

Training

The Respect Young People programme will work with various organisations across West Mercia and the commissioner will be supporting them in undertaking Respect accredited training.

This will ensure that those working within these organisations are better equipped to provide vital support to young people that are abusive or violent towards those close to them.

Mr Campion said: “Putting victims and survivors first is something I will continue to strive for, however we need to start shifting an increased focus towards stopping the abuse from ever happening.

"If we’re going to reduce the number, and severity, of incidences of domestic abuse then we need to target the source and get to the root problem.

“The work already being carried out within West Mercia around challenging perpetrator behaviour has been very successful, which is why I wanted to extend it wider.

"I am pleased the Government has provided this opportunity and support, and I’m very much looking forward to working with the many partners involved to see this become a success. "The additional Covid funding is also very welcome, after organisations had to adapt as a result of the pandemic.