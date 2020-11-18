Jailed: 'Aggressive' man kicked police officer in face while under arrest for assaulting woman

Officer kicked in the face

Alan Talbot lashed out at Dyfed-Powys Police officers who were called to a report of an assault and criminal damage in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday .

The 55-year-old, from Temple Drive in Llandrindod Wells, had thrown an item at a woman before pushing her and damaging a television.

He acted violently as police officers tried to restrain him.

Talbot was charged with assault by beating, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

He admitted the three offences when he appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

Restrained

He was also issued with a protection from harassment order against the assault victim.

After the hearing Sergeant Vicky Lloyd said: “The defendant had been asked to leave the police vehicle when he became aggressive and had to be restrained.

“While an officer was trying to help him back into the van, Talbot kicked out and struck him to the jaw and ear.

“He continued to be abusive towards officers – his behaviour was violent and obstructive throughout the incident.”

Sergeant Lloyd said: “Our officers were praised for remaining incredibly patient with Talbot, while they were subjected to abuse and aggression nobody should face in the course of their duty.