Anti-social Bridgnorth biker issued with police warning

Police issued an appeal to identify the bike or its driver. Photo: @BridgnorthCops

Officers in the town issued an appeal to identify the bike or its rider on Monday after it was seen being ridden in an anti-social manner.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the culprit had been identified and issued with a warning. They added that any repeat offences would result in the bike being seized.

Bridgnorth Police said: "The rider has now been identified and has been issued with a section 59 warning notice.

"Any repeat and the vehicle will be seized."