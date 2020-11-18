Anti-social Bridgnorth biker issued with police warning

Officers in the town issued an appeal to identify the bike or its rider on Monday after it was seen being ridden in an anti-social manner.
On Wednesday, police confirmed the culprit had been identified and issued with a warning. They added that any repeat offences would result in the bike being seized.
Bridgnorth Police said: "The rider has now been identified and has been issued with a section 59 warning notice.
"Any repeat and the vehicle will be seized."
