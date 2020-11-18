Anti-social Bridgnorth biker issued with police warning

By Rory SmithBridgnorthCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An anti-social biker causing distress in Bridgnorth has been issued with a warning following an appeal by police.

Police issued an appeal to identify the bike or its driver. Photo: @BridgnorthCops
Police issued an appeal to identify the bike or its driver. Photo: @BridgnorthCops

Officers in the town issued an appeal to identify the bike or its rider on Monday after it was seen being ridden in an anti-social manner.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the culprit had been identified and issued with a warning. They added that any repeat offences would result in the bike being seized.

Bridgnorth Police said: "The rider has now been identified and has been issued with a section 59 warning notice.

"Any repeat and the vehicle will be seized."

Crime
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Transport
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News