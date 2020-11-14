Neighbourhood watch scheme launched to combat crime in Telford

Arleston Neighbourhood Watch has been set up by residents who are working with police and local councillors.

It is hoped that the partnership can address crime and antisocial behaviour in the area, provide reassurance to people in the neighbourhood, and build community spirit.

A statement from the group said: "In August, we became aware of reports of antisocial behaviour. We worked with our fellow residents of the community, the local police and councillor Angela McClements in addressing the issue. Due to our work with the police, we saw an increase in patrols within the area and reports of antisocial behaviour have reduced which is fantastic.

"We welcome residents who live in Arleston to join our official scheme as we look to make further improvements within our community. If any resident would like to join our official scheme, they can register via this link – ourwatch.org.uk/scheme/52975/arleston.

"We also receive newsletters on a monthly basis that are shared with our group members on Facebook.

"For anyone who would like to join the registered scheme, please join neighbourhood watch as a member. Once you have become a member, you will then be able to apply to join our scheme.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to our scheme."