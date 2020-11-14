Neighbourhood watch scheme launched to combat crime in Telford

By Rob Smith TelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A neighbourhood watch scheme has been set up in an area of Telford after residents raised concerns about crime.

Arleston Neighbourhood Watch has been set up by residents who are working with police and local councillors.

It is hoped that the partnership can address crime and antisocial behaviour in the area, provide reassurance to people in the neighbourhood, and build community spirit.

A statement from the group said: "In August, we became aware of reports of antisocial behaviour. We worked with our fellow residents of the community, the local police and councillor Angela McClements in addressing the issue. Due to our work with the police, we saw an increase in patrols within the area and reports of antisocial behaviour have reduced which is fantastic.

"We welcome residents who live in Arleston to join our official scheme as we look to make further improvements within our community. If any resident would like to join our official scheme, they can register via this link – ourwatch.org.uk/scheme/52975/arleston.

"We also receive newsletters on a monthly basis that are shared with our group members on Facebook.

"For anyone who would like to join the registered scheme, please join neighbourhood watch as a member. Once you have become a member, you will then be able to apply to join our scheme.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to our scheme."

Learn more about the group online at twitter.com/ArlestonWatch or facebook.com/arlestonneighbourhoodwatch.

News
Crime
Local Hubs
Telford
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News