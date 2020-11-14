McFined: Litterbug pays the price for chucking fast food packaging onto driveway of house

Stock image of a McDonald's drive through

The incident was captured on a home CCTV camera back in June, where the occupants of the car can clearly be seen throwing litter from the vehicle’s window on to the driveway of the homeowner in Criggion, Powys.

The offence was reported and a copy of the CCTV footage was provided to Powys County Council’s waste awareness and enforcement team. Although the registration details of the vehicle could not be seen in the video, a receipt found in the discarded bag traced the purchase of the meal back to a McDonald's drive through restaurant in Shrewsbury.

Additional CCTV evidence from McDonald's, provided by the restaurant, clearly showed the vehicle when the meal was purchased. The registered keeper of the vehicle was then traced via the DVLA.

The suspect, from North Powys, was interviewed under caution and, once confronted with the CCTV footage, made a full confession. They were subsequently given a fixed penalty notice.

Powys county councillor Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for recycling and waste, said: “This case is a great example of how we, as the county council, will go to great lengths to crack down on anti-social behaviour such as littering.

“Roadside litter can be a real blight on our countryside which not only impacts on the beauty of our local communities, but also has devastating effects on our environment and wildlife. Clearing up after irresponsible litterers is also costly and a dangerous job on busy roads.

“It is a criminal offence under Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 to drop, throw or otherwise deposit, litter, and I am pleased that the council has acted appropriately by issuing this fine. I know most residents feel strongly about this problem and they will be reassured that this action encourages more people to take their rubbish home and throw it away, or recycle it, properly.”