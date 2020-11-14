Man arrested after woman assaulted and robbed

The man, in his 40s, was taken into custody after the woman was attacked in Blakemore in Brookside, Telford on Friday evening at around 6pm.

The victim was attended to by paramedics and taken to hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Deborah Bentley said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, a man in his 40s and from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, however our enquiries continue.

“We are keen to trace any witnesses to the incident and in particular anyone who saw a black BMW at the scene with what has been described as containing several men wearing balaclavas.