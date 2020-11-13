Police warning over counterfeit £50 notes in circulation in Telford

Telford Cops posted a message on Twitter encouraging people to check all the money they receive to make sure it is genuine.

Anyone who suspects they have a counterfeit banknote is asked to take it to their nearest police station.

The police should fill out a form and provide you with a receipt and incident number.

The suspect notes will be sent to the National Crime Agency and if counterfeit to the Bank of England for further examination.

Anyone who has any information about someone making, selling or using counterfeit banknotes is asked to contact the police or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The message posted by Telford Cops said: "We are aware that counterfeit £50 notes are in circulation in Telford.

"Please check all money you receive, to make sure it is genuine."

This website offers advice on what to do if you receive any counterfeit money: https://t.co/6YNV6yIKI2.

Further advice is available at www.bankofengland.co.uk/banknotes/counterfeit-banknotes

A message on the website says: "Counterfeiting directly funds organised crime.

"It hurts the UK economy by creating losses for businesses, which ultimately affects the cost of things that we buy.

"It also affects the pocket of anyone who receives a counterfeit note, as they are worthless.

"If you report counterfeiting to the police, you are helping with investigations and alerting them to a problem in their area.