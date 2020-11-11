Woman found unconscious in Telford police incident

Emergency services were called to a public order incident in Southgate, Sutton Hill, just after 1pm. Several police vehicles were on the scene and a cordon was put in place but has since been removed.

It is not known what condition the woman is in.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of a public order incident in Southgate just after 1pm this afternoon. A woman has been taken to hospital for treatment after she was found unconscious, at this stage it is not known how she suffered her injuries."