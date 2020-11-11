Woman found unconscious in Telford police incident

Emergency services were called to a public order incident in Southgate, Sutton Hill, just after 1pm. Several police vehicles were on the scene and a cordon was put in place but has since been removed.
It is not known what condition the woman is in.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of a public order incident in Southgate just after 1pm this afternoon. A woman has been taken to hospital for treatment after she was found unconscious, at this stage it is not known how she suffered her injuries."
A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 1.22pm to Southgate, Sutton Hill, Telford. An ambulance and paramedic officer attended and treated one woman who had reportedly collapsed. She was taken to hospital for further checks."