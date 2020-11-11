Nazi graffiti daubed on pavement and wall and cut into grass in Shrewsbury

Nazi symbols have been daubed onto a wall and a pavement and cut into grass in Shrewsbury.

Swastika logos were daubed onto surfaces and cut into grass in the Racecourse Lane and Mytton Oak Road area. All three incidents happened between October 13 and November 11.

Police are looking for witnesses who might help them identify the culprits.

Pc Sharon Phillips said: “We take hate crime very seriously and it has no place in society. We would urge anyone who knows anything about these incidents to get in touch with us to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to email Pc Phillips here or report it on the West Mercia Police website.

To report a hate crime get in touch using one of the following contact methods:

Nick Humphreys

Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

