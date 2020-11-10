Two arrested after Shrewsbury drugs raid

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were taken into custody after a warrant was executed at a property in Churchill Road in Copthorne, Shrewsbury.

They were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Shrewsbury Police said: "Successful drugs warrant executed this morning at an address in Churchill Road this morning. A 24-year-old male and 20-year-old female are in custody for possession of Class A drug with intent to supply."