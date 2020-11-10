Two arrested after Shrewsbury drugs raid

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two people have been arrested after a Class A drugs raid this morning.

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were taken into custody after a warrant was executed at a property in Churchill Road in Copthorne, Shrewsbury.

They were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Shrewsbury Police said: "Successful drugs warrant executed this morning at an address in Churchill Road this morning. A 24-year-old male and 20-year-old female are in custody for possession of Class A drug with intent to supply."

News
Crime
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News