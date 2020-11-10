£150,000 of cannabis seized in Telford police raid

Officers in Telford today carried out a bust on the property on Hayes Road, Arleston, where they discovered a cannabis farm.

They said that 174 cannabis plants had been discovered inside the property.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and is in custody.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Arrowsmith, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “Tackling serious and organised crime is a priority for us and we will continue take action to disrupt the activity of those suspected of being involved to help make our communities safer.”