£150,000 of cannabis seized in Telford police raid

Cannabis worth £150,000 has been seized by police in a raid on a property in Telford.

Officers in Telford today carried out a bust on the property on Hayes Road, Arleston, where they discovered a cannabis farm.

They said that 174 cannabis plants had been discovered inside the property.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and is in custody.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Arrowsmith, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “Tackling serious and organised crime is a priority for us and we will continue take action to disrupt the activity of those suspected of being involved to help make our communities safer.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

