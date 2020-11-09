Whitchurch man caught growing cannabis in 'daddy's shed' must repay almost £7,000

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Robert Bransby, 34, of Whitchurch, suffered from back problems and grew the plants for his own use before becoming a dealer to reduce his costs, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

But the enterprise was brought to a halt when police visited his home, in Queensway, for an unconnected matter in August 2017and discovered a shed containing 18 plants and cultivation equipment.

Checks of phone records revealed that he had been dealing the drug in the area.

At a proceeds of crime hearing on Friday, the court heard that he benefitted to the tune of £12,253.27 based on the yield of two crops, the value of the equipment and £50 in cash seized when he was arrested.

The hearing was told that the Queensway property had been jointly owned with his former wife and had since been sold for £135,000. However, following the settlement of various loans and fees the total sum available was £6,789.30.

Interest

Mr Recorder William Davis told Bransby: "You must pay £6,789.30 and it must be paid within three months. If you do not pay that amount interest will begin to accrue.

"It is very much in your interest to pay so that this matter can be brought to a close."

He also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and the equipment.

Mr Henry Hills, representing Bransby, said he was due to start a new job and would pay.

Bransby was caught out when police were called to the Queensway address on August 12, 2017 after two young boys had reported being threatened with a long-barrelled weapon.