Repeat offender, 33, returns to prison for Telford shop thefts

Nicholas Smith, 33, had also breached the terms of a criminal behaviour order, despite it being put in place to prevent him from repeatedly stealing from stores in the Telford area.

Mr Simon Warlock, prosecuting, said everything had been done to help the defendant, who had 107 offences on his record, to stop his offending actions.

Smith, who has a history of drug addiction, was jailed for 14 months on November 29 last year for similar offences. He served half before being released in June this year.

Among his latest crimes were theft of goods at Debenhams, Tesco and Iceland.

He was granted bail with a tagged curfew at Shrewsbury Crown Court on October 8 after new accommodation was found for him in Birmingham, but his past caught up with him and he was recalled to prison on November 2 due to the breaches.

"Clearly he has a drug habit. Eventually courts get fed up," Mr Warlock said.

Mr Danny Smith, mitigating, asked for his client to be given fill credit for early guilty pleas for 13 thefts between June and September, and for a common assault offence on July 9 committed during one of the shop incidents.

Regret

The defendant also agreed that he had breached the order.

He said the defendant, who grew up in care, had found some stability at the Birmingham bail hostel and was taking steps to return his life round.

"While that process was taking place someone spotted that the had committed similar offences. He was returned to custody and that s why he has ended up here today.

"A great big wedge was thrown through his bail," Mr Smith added.

Sentencing judge Mr Recorder William Davis told Nicholas Smith: "It is a matter of considerable regret that once again you are before this court for breaches of an order given in 2019 and for committing further offences.

"There is repeated offending of theft particularly of shoplifting."

Mr Davis said under the terms of Smith's recall to prison he was not eligible for release until March 13 next year.