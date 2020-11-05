Telford man jailed for 21 years for stabbing woman - as witness given bravery award for possibly saving victim's life

Steven Carless, from Telford, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder

It comes as a witness in the case has been honoured for his bravery which police say may have saved the victim's life.

Stephen Carless, aged 61 and from Ketley Park Road, was sentenced on Thursday at Stafford Crown Court for attempted murder, GBH and other offences relating to stalking and harassment.

He was given a 21-year jail term and a life-long restraining order against the victim and a witness.

The attack took place in the early hours of October, 14, 2019, when Carless was seen assaulting a woman on Hadley Road in Oakengates.

A man walking his dog, Adam Myatt, saw the attack and tried to help the victim before he was threatened by Carless.

Mr Myatt then stayed out of sight but remained in the area to call the police.

When Carless left the scene Mr Myatt went to help the woman and found she had been stabbed several times leaving her with significant injuries. He stayed with her and called the ambulance service.

Significant

Carless returned to the area with the knife and threatened the witnesses before fleeing the scene again. He was arrested by police later that day.

Detective Constable Emily Atkinson, of West Mercia Police, said: "We are extremely pleased with the sentence handed out today for this extremely violent attack.

"I am pleased to see this aggressive man taken off the streets and for such a significant amount of time.

"Thanks to Mr Myatt's bravery the victim received the medical care she needed and we were able to apprehend Carless.

"If it wasn't for Mr Myatt's quick thinking and selfless actions the victim may not have survived.

"We are therefore extremely pleased that Adam has been honoured with a High Sheriff's Award to recognise his extraordinary courage.