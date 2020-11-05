Appeal to find owner of large sum of money after conman arrested in Shrewsbury

A 26-year-old man from Hackney, London, was arrested in the county town on suspicion of fraud following the work of police in Shropshire.

The arrest relates to a woman in her 70s who was almost conned out of a large sum of money by fraudsters pretending to be police.

The money was not handed over and instead recovered by police, who are now looking for its rightful owner.

DC Neil Ward said: "No West Mercia Police officer will ever contact you and request you withdraw or transfer funds for any purpose, despite their claims.

"There are many aliases used and it can sound very real on the phone, but I would like to confirm their motive to help is not genuine.

"If you or someone you know was conned out of a large amount of money last week by people posing as police officers, if you were then visited by a courier to your home address to collect the cash, please contact me."

DC Ward can be contacted on 07890527786.