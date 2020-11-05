Appeal to find owner of large sum of money after conman arrested in Shrewsbury

Police are looking to reunite a large sum of money with its owner after a fraudster was arrested in Shrewsbury.

A 26-year-old man from Hackney, London, was arrested in the county town on suspicion of fraud following the work of police in Shropshire.

The arrest relates to a woman in her 70s who was almost conned out of a large sum of money by fraudsters pretending to be police.

The money was not handed over and instead recovered by police, who are now looking for its rightful owner.

DC Neil Ward said: "No West Mercia Police officer will ever contact you and request you withdraw or transfer funds for any purpose, despite their claims.

"There are many aliases used and it can sound very real on the phone, but I would like to confirm their motive to help is not genuine.

"If you or someone you know was conned out of a large amount of money last week by people posing as police officers, if you were then visited by a courier to your home address to collect the cash, please contact me."

DC Ward can be contacted on 07890527786.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should hang up immediately and report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or 03001232040.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

