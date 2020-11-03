Shoplifter given curfew order

Craig Bowkett, 44, committed the theft at WH Smith, Wrexham, on October 31, intending to sell the pens, a judge heard.
Bowkett, of Broad Street, Rhos, Wrexham, was given a 7pm-7am curfew until December 27.
He was also ordered to pay £180 costs.
A shoplifter with drug issues received a curfew after he admitted stealing four pens worth £41.
