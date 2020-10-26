Police and councillor take action on late night racers in Ludlow

Councillor Viv Parry at the Eco Park which has been damaged

Vivienne Parry, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow South, has persuaded the local police to take more action on the long-standing menace of traffic being driven at excessive speed around the town late at night.

Vivienne said: "We have had this problem for many years. Predominately young men racing around town way above the speed limit posing a very serious risk to pedestrians and other motorists.

"I have had complaints from Overton Road, Sheet Road, Gravel Hill and Temeside to name a few.

"They also had a habit of congregating on the Eco-park creating a great deal of litter and some damage.

"I have been trying for a number of years to persuade the police to take more action on this problem. Now I'm glad to report that I have been contacted by the local police inspector.

"Despite the extra pressures caused by Covid they are going to do more regular speed enforcement checks on Sheet Road and Overton Road.

"She has also requested that one of the next targeted operations in South Shropshire against speeding drivers be done in the area of these parts of Ludlow.

"I have been invited to observe (socially distances) the speed cameras in action."

Vivienne is urging residents to report any incidents of reckless driving by dialling 101 to help police identify where the behaviour is particularly prevalent.