More than 60,000 homes protected by Smartwater

john campion

The kits, which allow people to tag valuables with traceable liquid, making them easier to track down if stolen, have been installed in a further 15,000 homes, bringing the total in the region up to 60,000.

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion has provided 25 per cent of the funding as part of the We Don't Buy Crime initiative.

According to latest figures in the region, Smartwater is now registered in 99 towns and parishes, 192 rural premises have been protected with Smartwater since May, 27 allotments have registered Smartwater kits, bike kits have been issued to 376 cyclists, 243 retailers have signed up to the scheme and the We Don’t Buy Crime team has engaged with 171 fuel stations.

West Mercia Police’s We Don’t Buy Crime’s exploitation and vulnerability trainers have also upskilled 19,767 workers from a range of night time economy outlets to spot signs of exploitation.

Mr Campion said: “People want to feel safe where they live and not fear that items they have worked hard for are at risk of being stolen. As Commissioner, supporting this initiative, and the incredibly valuable work the team does, is part of my commitment to building a safer West Mercia.

“It is great to see so many people, homes and businesses have benefited from the work of We Don’t Buy Crime in such a short space of time, especially considering the challenges we have all faced during this pandemic.

“I will continue to support West Mercia Police and work with partners to ensure more communities can benefit from this effective crime deterrent and the wider, vital work they do.”