One arrest after cannabis grow found in South Shropshire

The grow was located in Craven Arms. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

A cannabis grow was found in Craven Arms some time before 1.40pm today and police confirmed one person was arrested.

The raid was undertaken by West Mercia policing teams, working with Shropshire Council and immigration officers during several visits to suspected houses of multiple occupancy in Shrewsbury and Craven Arms in efforts to tackle modern day slavery.

Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire were involved in the operation, which saw officers find a property rigged up with lights, drug paraphernalia and more than 25 cannabis plants.

Shrewsbury Cops tweeted: "Assisted South Shropshire SNTs, Shropshire Council and immigration officers with several visits to suspected houses of multiple occupancy around Shrewsbury and Craven Arms.

"A cannabis grow was located in Craven Arms. One in custody. Tackling modern day slavery together."

