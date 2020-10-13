PCC in webinar call for action to beat hate crime

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn

Mr Llywelyn is hosting a webinar for young people today as part of Hate Crime Awareness week.

The webinar’s focus will be on identifying hate crime, how to intervene and report a hate crime, the work that’s being done by organisations and campaigners to prevent and raise awareness of hate crime, and the call for action for young people.

“Experiencing hate crime can be a particularly frightening experience, especially for young people, as you've been targeted because of who you are, or who or what your attacker thinks you are," said Mr Llywelyn.

"Unlike non-identity related offences, the attack is very personal and specifically targeted, which means it’s less likely to be a random attack.

"The event will hopefully educate them about their responsibilities as young citizens and provide them with the knowledge and skills to help them challenge the attitudes and behaviours that lead to hate crime.”

Insight

Becca Rosenthal, from Victim Support said: “Now more than ever it’s important for us all to understand more about hate crime and the impact it has on victims, their families and our communities. It’s really key to continue conversations in our communities about where hate crime is coming from and how we can all play a part in tackling it and reporting what we see.

“At Victim Support we’re really pleased to be invited to participate in this conversation. Young people have a better insight than sometimes we give them credit for and it’s really important to hear their voice"

“If you’ve been a victim of hate crime, know that it can affect people differently, there is no ‘right’ way to feel. You have a right to emotional and practical support to help you to overcome what’s happened.”