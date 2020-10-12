£1.3 million cost of falling victim to 'romance fraudsters'

The force is aiming to educate everyone about the dangers of romance fraud, as part of a UK-wide awareness campaign.

Since January losses of more than £1.3 million have been reported to the force, with some individuals losing hundreds of thousands of pounds before realising they have been a victim of crime.

Dyfed-Powys Police’s fraud team have helped prevent more than £92,000 being lost to criminals.

“Romance fraud is a particularly cruel crime as it takes advantage of people’s need for affection,” said Rebecca Jones, fraud safeguarding officer.

“This year has been a difficult year for everyone, in particular those who have spent many weeks or months in isolation or separated from loved ones. Normal dating activities have also been forced online as individuals look to connect.

“Fraudsters know only too well the lengths people will go to in the search for love or friendship, which is why this huge problem continues to grow.”

She said that after establishing contact, these criminals will often try to encourage users away from a trusted website onto social media or other messaging platforms, where they can gain further personal information which can be used to steal someone’s identity.

They may prey on people’s generosity or sympathy, saying they have had money stolen, need help paying for transport or a relative’s medical bills, or need a ‘loan’ to cover them until payday.

If you have concerns about a relationship, or fear you or someone you know has been a victim of crime, you can email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101.