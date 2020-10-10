'We spotted this shambles': Driver dealt with over flat perished tyres in Telford

A motorist has been cautioned by police for driving with flat tyres described as a "shambles".

The tyres were being driven on in Telford. Photo: @TelfordCops
The driver was spotted by police in Telford some time before 9.50amthis morning.

Officers were carrying out a tyre safety campaign and saw a BMW being driven with flat tyres which were starting to perish and damaged wheels.

Police confirmed the individual was dealt with roadside and reported.

Shortly after the incident, a West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We're out and about this morning for our tyre safety campaign when we spotted this shambles.

"Two tyres flat and starting to shred as the driver continued to drive on them.

"When stopped the driver didn't seem to think they were that bad. Dealt with roadside and reported."

