Shropshire residents urged to report hate crimes in line with national campaign

The reminder from West Mercia Police comes as Hate Crime Awareness Week runs across the UK from October 10 to 17 to raise awareness of what hate crime is.

A hate crime is committed against victims due to their disability, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, religion, or any other perceived difference. From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, 1,575 hate crimes were reported to West Mercia Police.

Superintendent Jim Baker said: “A hate crime is not just physical violence, it can include online and verbal abuse as well as harassment, intimidation, threats and bullying or damage to property based on prejudices.

“Put simply, a hate crime is when someone commits a crime against you because of your disability, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, religion, or any other perceived difference.

“We know that in some cases, for whatever reason, those who have been affected by hate crime may not feel comfortable reporting an incident directly to police. In such cases incidents can be reported via True Vision, an organisation that acts as a third-party reporting centre and allows for relevant information to be passed on to us, subject to permission being granted by the person reporting.

“Hate crime has no place in society and I am committed to ensuring not only that we fully investigate crimes of this nature, but that we provide excellent support to victims and improve rates of satisfaction and confidence within our communities.”

Support is available for victims of hate crimes from the West Mercia Victim Advice Line.