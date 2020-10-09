Shropshire woman accused of mother's murder appears in court

A woman accused of killing her mother in Shropshire has again appeared in court.

Judy Fox

Judith Fox, from Shifnal, went missing in June and her remains were found the following month, in woodland next to the River Severn off The Lloyds at Coalport near Ironbridge.

Her daughter Lucy Fox, of Bridgnorth, has been charged with her murder and with arson with intent to endanger life.

Fox, 38, of Bernard’s Hill, gave no pleas at the hearing held at Stafford Crown Court on Friday and a trial is expected to take place on November 30.

Wearing a dark coloured top and grey jogging bottoms, she spoke only to confirm her name at the hearing.

Mrs Fox, 65, known as Judy, was a staff nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers for many years.

Her remains were found five miles away from the alleged murder scene.

Judge Paul Glenn adjourned the case and Fox was remanded in custody.

