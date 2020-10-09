200 cannabis plants worth £200,000 seized from Telford address

Police raid a property in Manse road, Telford

Police carried out a warrant at an address is Manse Road, Hadley, earlier this morning.

More than 200 cannabis plants were found there, with an estimated street value of £200,000.

The plants were seized by police and a 22 year-old man was arrested and is now in police custody.

Police raid a property in Manse road, Telford

Detective Sergeant Paul Smeilus, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “This is another example of the steps we’re taking to disrupt serious and organised crime and pursue those suspected of being involved. ”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.