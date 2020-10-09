200 cannabis plants worth £200,000 seized from Telford address

Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis plants have been seized by police in Telford.

Police raid a property in Manse road, Telford

Police carried out a warrant at an address is Manse Road, Hadley, earlier this morning.

More than 200 cannabis plants were found there, with an estimated street value of £200,000.

The plants were seized by police and a 22 year-old man was arrested and is now in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Smeilus, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “This is another example of the steps we’re taking to disrupt serious and organised crime and pursue those suspected of being involved. ”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

West Mercia Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime is underpinned by their Pursue, Prevent, Protect and Prepare scheme.

