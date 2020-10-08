Police urged to step up over mental health

In a holding to account session with West Mercia Police’s chief constable, John Campion requested an update on the force’s progress with delivering training for officers, reducing officer demand from attending mental health crises, and ensuring those that need help are being directed to support that can help them cope and recover.

Mr Campion expressed concern with the force’s progress on delivering the organisational improvements they themselves have identified.

He urged greater oversight of the work to ensure all the policing areas are working in a more cohesive way and delivering consistent response to communities across Shropshire.

Mr Campion said: “The impact of mental health crisis can greatly affect individuals as well as the wider community.

“Despite there being a number of meetings and partnership working in place, all too often we are finding that the system, as a whole, is letting people down when they need help.

“I know that frontline West Mercia Police officers and staff are doing a heroic job to keep our communities and those in crisis safe; but this is about ensuring that the force as a whole and its partners are effectively supporting that hard work.”

Mr Campion added: “The world of mental health is incredibly complex, and West Mercia Police need to be match fit in playing its part in supporting our community.”

Assistant Chief Constable for Crime & Vulnerability, Geoff Wessell, said: “As the chief officer with lead responsibility for our mental health response across West Mercia, I recognise and acknowledge the issues raised, and I am determined to make the required improvements, both for those who call us for our assistance when in crisis and for our officers, ensuring they are equipped and have the required skills to provide that assistance.