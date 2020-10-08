Man who made threats to damage Telford Central Mosque given community sentence

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Declan Moorhouse, 22, was given community sentences for a string of offences including common assault, harassing a woman and a man, and sending a message threatening to kill another woman. And for threatening to start fires to a house and to vehicles.

Those incidents related to his "nasty" behaviour during relationships with two women and their families between September and November 2018.

After breaking up with one woman her family were advised by police to install security cameras after Moorhouse bombarded them with phone calls and hacked into a Facebook account.

The defendant also assaulted another woman he met on dating website Tinder and threatened her with a knife when she ended the relationship after finding out about his previous convictions.

Moorhouse also threatened to damage Telford Central Mosque, in Tan Bank,Wellington, during a meeting with a probation officer in April last year who reported him to the police over his racist remarks.

Sentencing him Judge Peter Barrie said: "I am to deal with you for four separate cases over your behaviour towards people who had extended their hand of friendship to you in various different ways.

"Your behaviour towards them must have seemed dangerous to them. You were nasty and making threats, damaging things. You were terrifying people causing them to fear for their personal safety."

"I have read a lot of reports about you. You have underlying problems which are a challenge for you. I recognise them, but that does not take away responsibility for your behaviour. The hard work starts here," the judge added.

The court heard that Moorhouse, formerly of Shifnal, had since received hospital treatment for psychological and emotional issues.

In mitigation Mr Rob Edwards said the defendant's motivation had improved since his arrest and that his grandparents were supporting him.

"I cannot say the motivation will last. He remains committed to working with the people whom he accepts are there to help him," Mr Edwards said.

Moorhouse admitted a total of 10 offences including the threat to the mosque, and the five crimes from October 2018 including harassment, making threats and damaging a wall at a hospital where he was being treated.

Another three offences relate to his threat to and assault of a woman on September 14, 2018, and for threatening to burn vehicles on November 1, 2018.

The court heard that Moorhouse now, of Gains Park, Shrewsbury, has been in custody for 13 months.

For each offence he was given a three-year community order. He was and made subject to a three-year criminal behaviour order. He agreed to comply with a six-month mental health treatment requirement. He must also attend ten activity days with probation.