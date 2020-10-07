Victim support line takes 9,500 calls

john campion

The West Mercia Police initiative offers a single point of contact for advice, practical help and support to anyone who has been affected by crime in Shropshire and the wider region. The service is confidential and available regardless of when the crime took place and whether it has been reported to the police.

The force says feedback from victims who have been supported by the service so far has been unanimously positive, all saying they felt listened to and supported.

The hotline offers help such as emotional support, supply of security equipment, help with applying for grants, support with insurance claims, food bank referrals and advice on the criminal justice process.

Matt Chester, head of victim services for West Mercia Police said: “Crime affects everyone differently and there’s no right or wrong way to feel. Our team are experienced in helping people from all walks of life, regardless of the nature of the crime they’ve been affected by and whether or not they’ve chosen to contact the police. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our local communities to continue to deliver this important service.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I am delighted that the Victim Advice Line has been able to help so many victims through their journey, providing first class support to help victims to recover and move forward with their lives.

“Providing funding for the Victim Advice Line was one of my priorities when the service was established eighteen months ago, and my vision for a service that genuinely puts victims first has been realised. The service has provided an improved and consistent service for victims, making sure that they receive the level of support they need and deserve.”