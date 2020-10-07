Telford driver ran red lights before crashing in high-speed police chase

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Andrew Lane, 26, of Telford, was at the wheel of a friend's Vauxhall Corsa, with a passenger, on November 29 last year when officers saw the car being driven at speed in the Wellington area at about 10.15pm.

Ms Olivia Appleby, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court that the officers observed it being driven at speed in Holyhead Road.

She said they followed in pursuit after Lane went through red lights before turning on to Dawley Road where the car was driven at speeds of up to 45mph, in a 30 mph area.

"The limit on the road increased to 50mph and here the defendant was driving at up to 70mph," she said.

The court heard Lane made "violent manoeuvres" in "sub zero" temperatures, overtook oncoming traffic and made no attempt to stop despite the officers activating blue lights.

He was pursued to Dawley, then to Lawley where he again drove through red lights and along West Centre Way and back towards Dawley.

Ms Appleby said the incident eventually ended when the Corsa veered off the carriageway, in Arleston Road, crashing into barriers. She said Lane tried to flee the scene on foot, but was caught and arrested.

A small quantity of cannabis was found when the vehicle was searched.

'Onerous'

The court heard Lane, of Hollybush Road, Woodside, was previously being prosecuted for driving without due care and attention and as a result his driving licence was revoked.

Lane pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, driving without third party insurance, and driving not in accordance with his licence.

In mitigation, Mr Kevin Jones said he had paid the owner for the damage to the wrecked car and since the incident had set up a number of internet enterprises including importing sweets.

He said the defendant had dropped his former friends after being stabbed and was due to become a father.

For dangerous driving Lane was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months. He was banned from driving for two years, must sit an extended driving test, must attend 33 probation activity days and will be subject to a tagged curfew between 9pm and 7am for four months.

There was no separate penalty for the cannabis and motoring offences. He must pay costs of £340 within 56 days.

Miss Recorder Francesca Levett said: "These are onerous conditions, but only direct to the fact that you were on the cusp of going to prison. If you do not abide by them you will be back in court where a term of imprisonment awaits.