Police officer assaulted after teen confronted over not wearing mask at Telford shopping centre

On Tueday morning a PCSO on patrol in the town centre shopping centre spoke to a man who was not wearing a face mask – where it is a requirement to do so under Covid-19 regulations.

West Mercia Police said the man refused and was asked to leave the centre, at which point he became aggressive and assaulted the PCSO, who was not seriously injured.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and has been released under investigation.

Telford policing commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, said: “If officers see someone not wearing a mask in an area where they are required to do so we will stop and speak to them to see if there is a genuine reason.

“We recognise that for health reasons some people are not able to wear a mask and when that is the case officers will let them continue.

"However, if there is not a genuine reason we will be robust with enforcement which is necessary to ensure we reinforce the current Covid-19 regulations.

“Thankfully, the PCSO was not seriously injured in this incident but I do not expect my officers, or any emergency worker, to be assaulted simply for doing their job.