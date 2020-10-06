MP calls for tougher sentences following death of newly-wed Pc

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski with Lissie Harper, widow of Pc Andrew Harper

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski called for tougher laws after meeting Lissie Harper, the widow of Pc Andrew Harper who was killed while attending reports of a quad-bike theft in August last year.

As Pc Harper attempted to apprehend the thieves while on patrol in Berkshire, he became entangled in a cable which was being used to tow the quad bike behind a car.

Driver Henry Long, 19, sped off in an attempt to avoid arrest, dragging Pc Harper behind him for about a mile. He was jailed for 16 years after being cleared of murder, but admitted manslaughter. His accomplices, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, were jailed for 13 years.

Mrs Harper, who had been married for just one month when her husband was killed, is calling for a minimum sentence of life in prison for anyone convicted of killing a police officer, firefighter, doctor, prison officer or paramedic.

Mr Kawczynski said he totally agreed, and would be supporting a change to the law in parliament. He said the sentences given to Long, Bowers and Cole were nowhere near long enough given the severity of the crime, and said the law needed to better protect emergency workers.

He said: "It has been heart-breaking to watch how this young, recently married couple had their lives destroyed when Pc Harper was killed in the line of duty.

"Pc Harper sustained catastrophic injuries when he was dragged behind a getaway car.