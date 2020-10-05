Criticism as magistrates court trials are moved 25 miles away from Shropshire

Court cases in Telford are facing a backlog because of the virus pandemic

Under measures by the Ministry of Justice, some defendants and witnesses will have to travel to Kidderminster for the trials, rather than Telford.

It is the latest move of criminal justice away from Shropshire, following a decision to move remand hearings to Kidderminster in 2018.

That decision proved so controversial that earlier this year the Police and Crime Commissioner brought in video-link hearings to save defendants and legal teams a 50-mile round trip.

The latest decision will pose the same problem for those involved in trials.

Stephen Scully, a representative of the Shropshire Defence Advocates Group, said the measures would mean one of his clients having to leave Oswestry by public transport before 7am, on a train that would them through areas of the Black Country subject to local lockdown rules.

He said that a number of other solicitors had been told their cases would also be tried at Kidderminster.

The move means some Shropshire Magistrates Court trials being moved to Kidderminster

HM Court and Tribunal Service said the decision is temporary and was taken to reduce a pandemic-related backlog for trials.

It said cases involving parties who have difficulty travelling would not be listed at Kidderminster.

Lawyers working within the criminal legal system in Shropshire fear the magistrates courts in Telford are being undermined, potentially affecting the process of justice.

Mr Scully said the latest move would be putting people at risk by potentially requiring them to travel through areas currently seeing a spike in covid cases.

He has questioned why the court service cannot find time to list the trials at the Nightingale Court set up in the former county court building in Telford.

The court, which opened last month, is being used to cut down on a backlog of family and civil cases.

Mr Scully said: "If I had a trial there tomorrow representing someone from Oswestry they would need to leave at 6.55am to get there for a 10am trial – and the policy of the court is if you are not there on time they will proceed without you.

"The train from Gobowen takes you to Shrewsbury, through Smethwick, an area subject to extra lockdown restrictions. It means people placing themselves in a place they should not have to be.

"I think obviously the difficulty is at the moment everyone is aware of the Covid-19 situation. What we are trying to do is minimise travel and contact with other people – it now means solicitors, defendants, a number of witnesses who have to travel from Oswestry to Kidderminster.

"There is an extra Nightingale Court in Telford, we do not understand why everyone is expected to to travel, including witnesses and potentially police officers."

He added: "Our main concern is someone has made this decision out of the blue, which comes as a complete surprise to us. There is no consultation or warning and it is undoubtedly going to lead to problems for defendants and witnesses."

A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “This temporary arrangement is part of our wider strategy to keep the justice system moving and will dramatically reduce waiting times for some trials.