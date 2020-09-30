Powys farmers given quad bike theft warning

NFU Cymru and the Dyfed Powys Police Rural Crime Team are reminding land owners to store away machines securely following a number of thefts in the area.

The officers have been distributing more than 500 goods marking kits for agricultural equipment, with an emphasis on quad bikes. Details of the items are then stored on a database, making it easier to return stolen property to its owner.

Geraint Watkins, NFU Cymru Brecon & Radnor County Chairman, said: “Following recent quads thefts in the county, this is a timely reminder that we can never drop our guard. The Dyfed Powys Police Rural Crime Team have a good understanding of our rural communities and we are working together to build positive links between Powys farmers and police. Everything must be done to try to protect property from not only theft, but the intrusion onto farms.”

Charlie Jones, from the Dyfed Powys Police Rural Crime Team, said: “We saw an increased surge in reports of quad bike thefts in 2019 and collaboratively launched Operation Maple in response to this. This operation was twofold – criminal investigations were carried out into reported crimes by response officers, whilst at the same time our Powys Rural Crime Team, Crime Prevention Team and Local Neighbourhood Team officers worked upon a crime prevention element, making it more difficult for criminals to target rural properties.

"As part of this problem-solving initiative, we obtained over £6,000 in funding to support victims of rural crime with a prevention and an on-going target-hardening programme.”

Farmers are also being urged to take and store detailed photos of quad bikes, installing tracking devices on farm machinery with the help of NFU Cymru members discounts via CallFirst, lock away quads and remove the keys.

Mr Watkins added: “It is vital that we reduce the risk of a theft taking place. I urge farmers to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to 101.”