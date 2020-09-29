Menu

Advertising

Hammer robber threatens staff at Shropshire petrol station

By Rory Smith | Church Stretton | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A robber wielding a hammer threatened staff at a petrol station during a "traumatic" incident in Shropshire.

Church Stretton Service Station on the A49. Photo: Google

The robbery happened at Applegreen Service Station, on the A49 Crossways in Church Stretton, at about 9.50pm on Friday.

The thief entered the premises off Crossways with a hammer and threatened staff before taking money and cigarettes.

He is described as white, wearing a blue puffer jacket with a hood and blue tracksuit bottoms.

West Mercia Police said staff were left shaken but otherwise uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Darren Stacey, from Shropshire CID, said: “This was obviously a traumatic and horrific incident for the victim and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that can help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident reference number 711_I of September 25, 2020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Church Stretton South Shropshire Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News