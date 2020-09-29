Back to prison: Repeat burglar targeted Telford firms after being released early from previous jail term

Joshua Guy, 30, struck at premises some multiple times in August and September last year after being released early from a previous jail term given in 2018 for similar offences.

In the latest crimes he targeted sites including Telford's Beefeater, Premier Inn and Marks & Spencer before being put back behind bars in October.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that he often asked staff for a glass of water before snatching collection boxes belonging to charities such as Great Ormond Street Hospital and Mind.

He also stole goods worth £89 and £110 from Boots and Sports direct respectively, as well as a bank card from a restaurant staff room before using it to withdraw £225 cash.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Andrew Wallace said following most of the offences the defendant was identified via security camera footage.

He said the most serious incident involved the theft of an electronic devices from Pizza Hut worth more than £500. Guy, who has a history of drug abuse, also caused £1,700 damage to a door and window.

Guy pleaded guilty to a total of 13 counts relating to burglary, shop theft, going equipped to steal and criminal damage at a previous hearing.

In mitigation solicitor advocate Mr Stephen Scully said: "He was released from prison early in 2019 on appeal.

Advertising

Future

"He then found himself on the streets, then sofa surfing before forming a relationship with a lady who was a drug user."

He added that the defendant had previously attended rehabilitation service Vision of Hope, in Wales, which was willing to accept him back despite him eventually dropping out.

Judge Peter Barrie told Guy: "Six of these offences were stealing charity boxes from commercial premises. I find that these are among the most serious of your actions because of the charitable nature involved."

Advertising

"Each of these separate acts of thefts are seriously aggravated by your record."

He sentenced Guy to 48 weeks jail starting immediately. He must serve half of the term and on release will be subject to supervision for 12 months.

"My hope is that you will get support when you are released and be able to return to Vision of Hope. Your future is in your hands," Judge Barrie added.

Guy was jailed for three and half years in 2018, released early after the sentenced was reduced by 12 months on appeal. He was also jailed for 12 months in 2017 following a two-week crime spree.

He has made 52 court appearances for 115 offences.