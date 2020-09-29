Men charged after cannabis farm found in Wellington drugs raid

Police raided a property in Mill Bank in the early hours of September 11 and are understood to have found a cannabis farm.

Arjel Hasa, 23, and Vasjan Bali, 26, both of no fixed address, were arrested and have since been charged with drug offences. They remain in custody awaiting a court date.

The investigation and warrant was carried out by Telford Proactive CID, part of West Mercia Police, and officers could be seen at the address throughout the day.

Roadworks thought to be related to the incident led to temporary traffic measures on the road for days following the raid.

A Mill Bank resident who wished to remain anonymous said: "The police were going door to door and were there from 6am until 11.30pm. They had to have the road dug up to disconnect the electricity.

"This led to temporary traffic measures there for four days.

"Being a resident of Mill Bank and this being yet another serious incident, getting any information from the police and/or the council has been very difficult, which is quite worrying due to the nature of this crime.

"We are concerned that this may be the tip of the iceberg."