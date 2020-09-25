West Mercia Police arrest 21 in County Lines swoops

West Mercia Police said the operation, which has taken place over the past week, also saw officers visiting 55 'cuckooed' homes – properties exploited by drug dealers for use as a base to peddle drugs.

In total 21 people were arrested in the operation across Shropshire, Hereford and Worcester, which was led nationally by the National Crime Agency.

Police said they had spoken to 55 children, young people and adults who they believed were at risk of being exploited – offering them support and help.

Similar raids were carried out across the West Midlands and Staffordshire.

Targeting the vulnerable

Chief Superintendent Damian Barratt said the work was the latest example of the force's effort to target drug dealers.

He said that those involved were often targeting the vulnerable and using their homes as a location for dealing – using violence and intimidation to get their cooperation.

He said: “West Mercia Police is no different to any other police force across the country where county lines drug dealers are exploiting vulnerable children, young people and adults.

“Organised crime groups are targeting our local communities, exploiting vulnerable people to transport drugs into our counties often, in a practice known as cuckoo-ing, taking over the homes of vulnerable people to further facilitate drug dealing.

“These groups are often involved in serious violence and do not think twice about putting young and vulnerable people in frightening situations, causing them to make decisions that can ultimately change their lives and the lives of others forever and we’re determined to do all we can to stop this from happening.

“We’re committed to tackling serious and organised crime as part of protect and the work carried out during county lines intensification week is an example of the work teams carry out 24/7 365 days to protect people from harm.”

County Lines has come into increasing focus in recent years and Last month Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cook issued a direct plea to youngsters who believe they have been targeted by dealers.

The plea came after Louis Pierre, 19, Whitemere Road, Mount Pleasant, Shrewsbury, was locked up for two years for dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

He blamed debts for him falling into the hands of a man who then supplied him with illegal drugs to sell in order to repay the money he owed.

Detective Chief Inspector Cook said: “We know County Lines drug dealers are exploiting young and vulnerable people in some of our towns in the county and our absolute priority is protecting those who are vulnerable to being targeted.

“Where we have information or intelligence to suggest County Lines drug dealing is taking place we will act on this and take robust action to essentially take out the line.

“Police alone cannot do this and we work closely with our partner agencies, through our serious and organised crime joint action group, to ensure everyone is playing their part.

“We know some young people may not want to talk to the police about their concerns and I want to let them know they don’t need to.

"Information can be passed anonymously to Fearless, an organisation dedicated to young people which has a host of information and advice."