Jailed: Man phoned police to complain Ant McPartlin was still on TV after drink-drive conviction

David Kates-Lowick, of Oldford Rise, Welshpool, pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by contacting Dyfed Powys Police when it wasn’t a genuine emergency.

James Neary, prosecuting, told magistrates at Llandudno that Kates-Lowick said to police he was frustrated that Ant could still drive and be on TV when others would have lost their job. Four calls were made in three days.

Kates-Lowick, who is subject to a suspended sentence, added that he was an alcoholic and under the influence of prescription drugs when he made the calls.

Activating ten weeks of the suspended sentence and imposing nine weeks imprisonment, to run consecutively, for the new offence, court chairman David Subacchi told Kates-Lowick :”This sort of behaviour just can’t go on.”

Owain Jones, defending, said :”He’s called 101, not an emergency line, and hasn’t used foul language.”

Mr Jones said his client had mobility problems and was a recluse.

“The contents of the calls suggest he’s also significant mental health issues as well,” the lawyer said. “It’s perhaps a plea for help.”

Ant McPartlin was fined and banned in 2018 after a crash. The TV star pleaded guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.