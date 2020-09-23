Police boss calls for personal responsibility over new rules

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion has said new rules, including stricter rules and harsher fines on wearing masks, will be robustly enforced.

He said: “Yesterday we heard the announcement from the Prime Minister of the new restrictions intended to limit the spread of Covid-19, save lives and prevent the need for further and more significant restrictions in the future.

“It is important that we, as a community, recognise that we have come this far and achieved so much by making the right choices. By doing this, we have succeeded in saving lives and reducing the pressure on our emergency services.

“We have heard clearly from the Chief Constable that the new restrictions will be robustly enforced by the police. This is a necessary step if we are to prevent unnecessary deaths and wider restrictions on our daily lives. I am urging communities to continue doing the right thing by taking personal responsibility to keep the pressure off the NHS and our emergency services. By continuing to support each other, and staying steadfast in our resolve, we will beat this virus together.”