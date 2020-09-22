Young men appear in court over Shrewsbury knifepoint robbery

Jake Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery, during the incident on May 13 in Yew Tree Close, Ditherington, in Shrewsbury.

Callum Evans, 21, and Billy Hetherington, 22, each pleaded guilty to one count each of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and attempted robbery.

Jones, of Lowe Hill Road, Wem; Evans, of The Crescent, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury; and Hetherington, of York Street, Oswestry, were all remanded in custody following the hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

The matter was adjourned for reports. They will be sentenced on December 4.

Judge Peter Barrie said: "It is important that you are all dealt with at the same time. You must remain in custody until then."