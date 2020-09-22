Man taken to hospital after late night street fight in Bridgnorth

Emergency services were called to St Mary's Street to the incident, which took place at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

West Mercia Police said two men were injured during the assault and officers called the ambulance service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and confirmed paramedics treated one man for injures before taking him to hospital for further treatment.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information can ring police on 101, quoting incident reference number 00820_I of September 19, 2020, or online at www.westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org